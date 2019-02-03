Canadian National Railway (CNI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNI. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.16.

Shares of CNI opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.4026 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,515,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,078,000 after buying an additional 992,137 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $61,172,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,024,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,484,000 after buying an additional 628,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,702,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,499,876,000 after buying an additional 511,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,024,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,708,379,000 after buying an additional 497,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

