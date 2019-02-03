Canaccord Genuity Boosts SDL (SDL) Price Target to GBX 650

SDL (LON:SDL) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of SDL in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of SDL in a research report on Monday, January 21st.

LON:SDL opened at GBX 528 ($6.90) on Friday. SDL has a twelve month low of GBX 333 ($4.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

