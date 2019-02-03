Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 601,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 155,357 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $106,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 83.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 37.7% during the third quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,552,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 22,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.35.

MCD stock opened at $176.72 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $146.84 and a 1-year high of $190.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 106.50% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

