Caci International’s (CACI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Caci International (NYSE:CACI) in a report released on Wednesday.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caci International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Caci International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.67.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. Caci International has a twelve month low of $138.39 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 5.68%. Caci International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caci International will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caci International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caci International by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caci International by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Caci International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,605,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caci International by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

