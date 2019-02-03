Caci International (CACI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caci International (NYSE:CACI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $177.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CACI is benefiting from organic revenue growth and expanding margins. Growing number of awards and contract funding from federal customers is a key growth driver. CACI’s system integration skills and expertise consume a significant portion of the funds earmarked for the Department of Homeland Security while creating systems that foster the sharing of critical information among intelligence agencies. Estimates have been going up ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Shares of CACI have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, macroeconomic challenges, foreign currency volatility and regulatory pressure remain potential headwinds for CACI.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CACI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caci International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on shares of Caci International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on shares of Caci International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.67.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. Caci International has a 1 year low of $138.39 and a 1 year high of $200.85.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 15.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 290,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,182,000 after buying an additional 34,073 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the third quarter worth approximately $5,751,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 51.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

