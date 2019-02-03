BWX Technologies (BWXT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $46.80 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 66.38%. The company had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $46,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,406.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

