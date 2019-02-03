Buckingham Research Initiates Coverage on Owens Corning (OC)

Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Owens Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

