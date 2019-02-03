Buckingham Research Initiates Coverage on Owens Corning (OC)

Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Owens Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.
Shares of NYSE OC opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
