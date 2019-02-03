Brooks Automation (BRKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Brooks Automation has set its Q1 2019 guidance at $0.10-0.14 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brooks Automation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Brooks Automation from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $32,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,892 shares of company stock valued at $7,757,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

