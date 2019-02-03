Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the bank on Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th.

Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Brookline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.91. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Brookline Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (BRKL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/brookline-bancorp-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-11-brkl.html.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.