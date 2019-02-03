Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

BEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of BEP opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.79 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,154,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,495,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,593,000 after buying an additional 82,981 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

