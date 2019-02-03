Brokers Set Expectations for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report released on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $78.83 and a one year high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 43.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $528,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 130.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $547,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 82,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

