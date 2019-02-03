Brokers Issue Forecasts for Baker Hughes A GE Co’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BHGE)

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes A GE’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHGE. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. HSBC cut their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

BHGE opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88. Baker Hughes A GE has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $37.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter valued at $125,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 101,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $2,273,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $28,951.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,840.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.