Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (INSM) to Post -$1.10 EPS

Analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.91). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($4.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($4.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($2.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. Goldman Sachs Group raised Insmed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Insmed from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.90. Insmed has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $137,114.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,668.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $123,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth $452,000.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

