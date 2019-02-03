Brokerages Anticipate Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Million

Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce sales of $7.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.07 million and the lowest is $6.67 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $6.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $25.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.02 million to $26.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.29 million, with estimates ranging from $31.68 million to $36.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 10.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRTS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 141.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 48.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 99,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

SRTS stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 million, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -0.44. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

