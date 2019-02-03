Britvic (BVIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $899.50

Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 899.50 ($11.75) and last traded at GBX 891 ($11.64), with a volume of 693557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 880.50 ($11.51).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BVIC shares. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.65) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, December 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.37) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Britvic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 864.82 ($11.30).

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic (LON:BVIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 56.30 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 53.80 ($0.70) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.30 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 31,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16), for a total transaction of £269,266.20 ($351,843.98).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Britvic (BVIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $899.50” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/britvic-bvic-hits-new-12-month-high-at-899-50.html.

About Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.