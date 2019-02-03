British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BATS. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,650 ($73.83) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,063.75 ($53.10).

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 2,710 ($35.41) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a GBX 48.80 ($0.64) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

