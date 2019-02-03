British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BATS. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,650 ($73.83) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,063.75 ($53.10).
Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 2,710 ($35.41) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).
British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
