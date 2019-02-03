Box Inc (BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. BOX posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.58 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 482.42%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Prescient Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

BOX opened at $21.27 on Friday. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,400 in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BOX by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BOX by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BOX by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,552,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 503,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

