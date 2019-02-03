Boston Properties, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – DA Davidson increased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report released on Wednesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.93.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $132.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.