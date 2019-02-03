Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $2,768,560,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $5,876,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $1,127,357,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $266.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $273.85. The firm has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total transaction of $5,784,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,723 shares of company stock valued at $24,926,174. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.93.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

