Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $847,000 Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBT. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in BB&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBT opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other BB&T news, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $199,752. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.08 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.34.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

