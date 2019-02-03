Booking Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $23.90 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the business services provider will earn $23.90 per share for the quarter.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.37 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKNG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price objective (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wedbush set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,930.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,147.59.

BKNG opened at $1,836.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,228.99.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $498,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 881 shares of company stock worth $1,575,047. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Northern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

