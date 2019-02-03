Boohoo Group’s (BOO) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 234.89 ($3.07).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Shares of Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.42) on Friday. Boohoo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 328.93 ($4.30).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.