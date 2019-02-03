BOK Financial (BOKF) Price Target Raised to $92.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.97 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.05). BOK Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $422.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.69 per share, for a total transaction of $138,111.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,666.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $86,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,800 shares of company stock worth $521,442 and sold 12,670 shares worth $936,605. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,262,000 after buying an additional 73,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,772,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,498,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

