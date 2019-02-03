Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Hagan sold 15,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,750. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 50.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 344.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,336,000 after acquiring an additional 217,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

