Boeing (BA) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $440.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $434.00.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus restated a fair value rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $409.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.84.

Boeing stock opened at $387.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $220.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Boeing has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,189.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Boeing by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,989,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Boeing by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,535,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,174,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Boeing by 26.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,847,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,802,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,825 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 50.1% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,613,000 after purchasing an additional 406,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Boeing by 240.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 532,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $197,855,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

