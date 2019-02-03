BMO Capital Markets Boosts Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target to $2,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2,250.00 to $2,300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,075.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morningstar reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,098.70.

AMZN opened at $1,626.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,265.93 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total transaction of $2,704,106.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,503 shares of company stock worth $8,552,040. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

