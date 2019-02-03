BMO Capital Markets Boosts Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target to $2,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2,250.00 to $2,300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,075.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morningstar reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,098.70.
AMZN opened at $1,626.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,265.93 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total transaction of $2,704,106.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,503 shares of company stock worth $8,552,040. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
