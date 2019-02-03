Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHBK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $27.18 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $69,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Blue Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

BHBK stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Blue Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

