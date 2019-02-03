Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.59.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHBK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $27.18 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.
In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $69,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
BHBK stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Blue Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.41.
Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blue Hills Bancorp Company Profile
Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.
