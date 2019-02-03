BlackRock Inc. Has $8.50 Million Holdings in Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Safety Income & Growth worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Safety Income & Growth by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 323,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Safety Income & Growth by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 401,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Safety Income & Growth by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $17.76 on Friday. Safety Income & Growth Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $321.58 million, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th.

In other Safety Income & Growth news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 9,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $179,044.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 179,623 shares of company stock worth $3,425,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Safety Income & Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Safety Income & Growth Profile

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company focused on ground leases. The Company seeks to provide real estate owners with better, lower cost capital through its modern ground lease structure, while delivering safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

