BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stake Lessened by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 30,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.32, for a total value of $12,897,642.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total transaction of $1,259,385.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,679 shares of company stock worth $34,028,025. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $416.81 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $578.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.24 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $554.00 to $514.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $444.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.03.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

