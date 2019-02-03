BitConnect Price Reaches $0.68 on Major Exchanges (BCC)

BitConnect (CURRENCY:BCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One BitConnect coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00011167 BTC on exchanges. BitConnect has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $0.00 worth of BitConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitConnect has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00975735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00021740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00001206 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000569 BTC.

BitConnect Profile

BCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. BitConnect’s total supply is 10,866,414 coins and its circulating supply is 10,015,215 coins. The official website for BitConnect is www.bitconnect.co . BitConnect’s official Twitter account is @bitconnect and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitConnect

BitConnect can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

