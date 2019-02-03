BitCoal Market Cap Tops $5,314.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. BitCoal has a total market cap of $5,314.00 and $59.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.01234819 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00018578 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007484 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00001875 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

