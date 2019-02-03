Biopharmx (BPMX) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) were up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,506,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,902,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million.

About Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

