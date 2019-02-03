BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TECH opened at $175.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $128.06 and a 12 month high of $206.04.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price objective on BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/bio-techne-tech-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.