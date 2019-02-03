Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $248.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $270.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

