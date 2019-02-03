Bikash Koley Sells 7,101 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) EVP Bikash Koley sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE JNPR opened at $25.81 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The network equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 733,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 70,863 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 280,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,861,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 966,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after buying an additional 176,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

