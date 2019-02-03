Biegel & Waller LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Biegel & Waller LLC lowered its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand makes up about 1.5% of Biegel & Waller LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Biegel & Waller LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,581 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,178,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,304,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,645,000 after buying an additional 838,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,609,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,473,000 after buying an additional 740,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,921,000 after buying an additional 570,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $15,041,528.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,487.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Stephens started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 target price on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.77.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/biegel-waller-llc-has-2-51-million-stake-in-ingersoll-rand-plc-ir.html.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.