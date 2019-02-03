Biegel & Waller LLC Acquires 625 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Biegel & Waller LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 42,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 230,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 26,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $142.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $157.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.0249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

