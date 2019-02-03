BidaskClub Upgrades Novavax (NVAX) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Novavax and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Novavax and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $895.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.41. Novavax has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Novavax by 40.3% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 100,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

