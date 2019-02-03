BidaskClub Upgrades BOK Financial (BOKF) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOKF. Raymond James cut their target price on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $114.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.86.

BOKF opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. BOK Financial has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $422.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.33 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.50%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $86,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Coffey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $245,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,611.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,800 shares of company stock worth $521,442 and sold 12,670 shares worth $936,605. 60.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in BOK Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,125,000 after acquiring an additional 52,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,125,000 after acquiring an additional 52,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

