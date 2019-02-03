BidaskClub Lowers Core-Mark (CORE) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

CORE has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti raised Core-Mark from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Core-Mark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.71.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of CORE stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $66,253.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,657.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Hobson sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $178,602.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.