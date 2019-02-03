Benefit Street Partners LLC Grows Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,205,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617,000 shares during the quarter. Scorpio Tankers comprises 2.9% of Benefit Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Benefit Street Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Scorpio Tankers worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 27.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 805.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $540,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $760,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

STNG opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $966.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10). The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.59 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

