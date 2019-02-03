Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $44.02 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 3,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.27, for a total value of $10,732,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,839.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,366 shares of company stock valued at $94,101,185. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,311.71.

GOOG stock opened at $1,110.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $772.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/barrett-asset-management-llc-has-44-02-million-stake-in-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.