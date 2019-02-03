Barclays Begins Coverage on Funding Circle (FCH)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Funding Circle (LON:FCH) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 338 ($4.42) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 523 ($6.83) price target on shares of Funding Circle in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

LON FCH opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Thursday.

In other Funding Circle news, insider Geeta Gopalan purchased 13,216 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £52,996.16 ($69,248.87).

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow investors, such as retail investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

