Barclays Begins Coverage on Funding Circle (FCH)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Funding Circle (LON:FCH) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 338 ($4.42) target price on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 523 ($6.83) price target on shares of Funding Circle in a research report on Friday, December 7th.
LON FCH opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Thursday.
Funding Circle Company Profile
Funding Circle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow investors, such as retail investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.
Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.