Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.08 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,136,492,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,530,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,290,438,000 after buying an additional 12,269,445 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $159,335,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,576.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,475,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,717,000 after buying an additional 1,419,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,500,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,725,000 after buying an additional 1,294,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 46.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Micron Technology to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

