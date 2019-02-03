Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 139,925 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 156.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,925 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 339.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,642 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,183,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 143,530 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 15.0% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 46,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

ABX opened at $13.25 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/banque-pictet-cie-sa-buys-139925-shares-of-barrick-gold-corp-abx.html.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.