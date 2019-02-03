Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.55 Million Stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 80,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the third quarter valued at $408,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 23.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 39.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 831,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 235,141 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. D. Campbell purchased 5,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPRE opened at $10.61 on Friday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $124.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Third Point Reinsurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

