Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $100,000.

In other news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,611.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.08.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

