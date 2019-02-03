Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 6,969 Shares of Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Black Hills worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 542.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 78,926 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 19.0% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 21.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Black Hills by 11.3% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 11,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Black Hills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. Black Hills Corp has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $68.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.12%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

