Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.47 Million Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 77,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 72,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $202.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $230.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.47 Million Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/bank-of-montreal-can-has-7-47-million-stake-in-fleetcor-technologies-inc-flt.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.42.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.