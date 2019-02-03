Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) PT Set at €6.90 by UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €6.90 ($8.02) target price from UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.09 ($7.08).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

